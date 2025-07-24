Grassroots awards evening demonstrates football family's commitment to tackling Britain's biggest killer

The fundraising initiative took place during the annual awards ceremony, the flagship event in Shropshire's football calendar that celebrates volunteers, coaches, referees, clubs and community champions who drive grassroots football across the county. The addition of the charity element underscored the evening's theme of community service extending beyond the pitch.

"We're delighted to have raised £565 for the British Heart Foundation," said Andy Weston, Shropshire FA CEO.

Raising Funds From The Heart of Shropshire. Photo: Shropshire FA

"It was wonderful to see the football community come together not just to celebrate success on the pitch, but to make a difference off it. The generosity shown by everyone who attended was truly inspiring."

The fundraising effort takes on particular significance given that heart disease remains the UK's leading cause of death, claiming approximately 120 lives monthly in Shropshire alone. The British Heart Foundation uses donations to fund critical research and public health programmes designed to combat cardiovascular disease and save lives across Britain.

The funds raised will support the British Heart Foundation's ongoing mission to tackle heart and circulatory diseases through pioneering research, life-saving equipment and public education campaigns. Every pound donated contributes to the charity's work in developing new treatments, training lifesaving skills and funding cutting-edge research that has helped survival rates double over the past 50 years.

Shropshire FA Team Prepare For Walkathon

The Shropshire FA Grassroots Awards recognised outstanding contributions to local football, celebrating individuals and organisations that embody the sport's community spirit. The evening's charitable component demonstrated how grassroots football serves as more than entertainment, acting as a force for positive change in local communities.

Meanwhile the next fundraising challenge for the team at Shropshire FA is an ambitious sponsored walkathon day.

The team will be donning their best walking shoes on Saturday, 2 August, as they aim to cover many miles across the county, taking in some of the well-known sights in the area, including The Wrekin and Brown Clee Hill, as well as stopping off at many of the county football clubs along the way.

To sponsor the Shropshire FA team and donate to their fundraising efforts, click on the link: gofundme.com/f/shropshire-fa-fundraising-for-british-heart-foundation