Wolves forward confident of finding red-hot form again

The forward, who has struggled all season and scored just two goals, returned from a hamstring injury at the weekend after a month on the sidelines.

The South Korean international now feels back to his best physically and is ready to prove his worth in the remaining weeks of the season.

“This season has been filled with frustrating moments, but now that I’m free from pain, I’m so happy to be back to my usual self," Hwang said.

"As always, I believe I can perform well when I’m injury-free.

“So many people helped me. I received great treatment which really helped my recovery. Thanks to the great treatment, I was able to come back in perfect condition.

“Now, I have no pain at all. The issue has completely gone away, it even feels a bit unfamiliar to run so lightly. It was a refreshing period of preparation for this game.”

The team travel to relegation rival Southampton this weekend amid a favourable run of fixtures that will also see them take on Ipswich and Leicester by the end of April.

With Matheus Cunha banned and Wolves still in their relegation battle, Hwang will be hoping to return to the form that saw him notch 12 top flight goals last season.

Vitor Pereira and many of his players have spoken publicly about the importance of this run of games and striker Hwang is aware of how crucial these fixtures will be in Wolves' basement battle.

“As we approach the final stretch of the season, we’re entering a really critical period," Hwang added.

"The upcoming matches are against teams fighting relegation, which makes them even more important.

“I’m really happy that my body has fully recovered at this crucial moment. Since I feel great physically, I’m determined to give my best effort and contribute to the team.

“Right now, there are so many good players around me, and we’re communicating well. The team atmosphere is excellent.

“Our goal is to win every game, so it’s important to collect as many points as possible in these crucial upcoming matches.

“Next away against Southampton will be the most important one for now. After that, we have the Ipswich match, so we need to give our all in every single game to secure as many points as possible.”