Striker stance as West Brom forward linked to moves away

Reports claim an expectation Cole, 30, will move on from The Hawthorns this summer but it is understood there have been no firm approaches for the frontman.

Cole was a free transfer recruit from Barnsley last summer and struggled for game time in his debut campaign in the Black Country - with no Championship starts and 14 cameos from the bench.

He faces stern competition in the forward department this season with Daryl Dike and Josh Maja having fought back to fitness and the £4.7million arrival of Aune Heggebo.

Cole has trained throughout Albion's pre-season and been used in pre-season friendlies to date, albeit not from the off.