Fit-again Goncalo Guedes looking to make significant Wolves impact

The Portuguese international has had a mixed career at Wolves since his £27.5m move from Valencia three years ago.

But the forward impressed in pre-season and is eager to make an impact under Vitor Pereira.

“I feel very well. It was great to have pre-season in my country, with this sun, I think it is very good," said Guedes.

"I'm feeling very good. The training is hard, but the intensity is good. It's very important for this part of the season.

“All the time I feel very good in the group. I think I do very well with my teammates, with the coach, with the staff.

"All the people are very nice and this is the most important. Last season, I came after 10 days or 15 days. But now I’ve done everything, all the pre-season, and I think it's very important for me.”

Goncalo Guedes (L) and Fabio Silva (R) during the Wolverhampton Wanderers (Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Guedes has struggled to find a consistent starting spot in the first team, but feels his is now fully fit for the first time in his Wolves career.

“I've had a two difficult years, because I had two surgeries to my knee, and now after the last season, I think I feel very well, very confident. I think this season will be a good season for me.

“The most important is the team starts with a good level and wins the most possible points in the first games.”

Guedes is one of the more experienced players in the squad and is delighted with the current mood in camp.

“I think the team spirit is unbelievable. The team is young. We all joke, but when we do the work, all the time we’re focused, and this is the most important thing."