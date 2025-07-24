Wolves promotion hero Jody Craddock on Molineux memories, dark days and his love of art

In many ways, he still looks fit enough and sharp enough to be back out there. Putting head and body on the line. Sweating blood, literally, for the course. Giving opposition strikers short shrift and the odd robust challenge. Belated apologies, Kenwyn Jones.

Staying in such good shape would come as no surprise to anyone who came into contact with Craddock during his 20-year career.

Every day in training, he was usually first in, last out. Heading to the gym before and after the outdoor sessions. Living life right off the pitch. Giving himself every single chance to be the very best that he could possibly be.

And now? It seems very little has changed. Because most mornings, at 5 o’clock, Craddock and sons – Joe, Luke and Toby – head off to the gym together. What a way to set up for the day ahead.

“It’s just a number, isn’t it?” is the reply when Craddock, the Premier League footballer turned artist, is asked to contemplate life at 50.

“I came to Wolves when I was 28 – and I’m turning 50 now. Such a long time ago, and I’ve been retired for over 10 years as well.

“As to how I feel, it depends on the day and the moment.

“When I’m feeling good and playing football with the kids, age is just a number. When I look in the mirror and wonder where the latest wrinkle has come from it’s a bit different!

“But I still keep myself in shape and yes, me and the boys head to the gym at 5 o’clock in the mornings.

“We’ve done it for a few years now – Joe works in Birmingham and has to be on the train at 6.20am so if we’re going to the gym, we’ve all got to go early doors.

“It’s good for me to get it done first thing and get it out of the way so once I’ve then done the school run, I can get up in the studio and concentrate on my painting.

“Although over the last few months, after dropping Toby at school and Luke at work I’ve been going back to the gym to do some rowing.

“Now that is a gruelling workout, but I’ve felt a hell of a lot better as a result. I’m still hanging in there!”

There he is again. Not just doing the minimum, going through the motions, but pushing the limits to improve and develop. Just as it has always been.

It was a career launched in different circumstances to many from Craddock’s era. No progression through a youth system or Academy. No time spent at a club coming through the ranks and learning every day about the skills and qualities needed to make the grade.

He stayed on at school to complete his A-levels whilst playing non-league for Christchurch, from where he was spotted - and signed - by Cambridge.

His debut, in the League One equivalent, came against Stockport County. A wiry 18-year-old central defender up against the legendary Stockport strikeforce of Kevin Francis and Andy Preece.

“I can still remember getting the call the night before, saying one of our lads was injured and I was playing, and part of me was like, ****!” Craddock recalls.

“Then it was facing up to Kevin Francis, who is like 6ft 7in, and Andy Preece, maybe 6 ft 3in, both really good players and strong and powerful.

“I think I handled myself pretty well considering who I was up against, and while I have forgotten a lot of games in my career, I always remember that one.”

Cambridge drew 0-0, and Craddock was off and running.

Foundations had been laid to underpin a career of 581 senior appearances, mostly with Cambridge, Sunderland and Wolves, 174 of which came in the Premier League.

Not to mention 24 goals notched from defence, Championship titles and Player of the Year awards at both Wolves and Sunderland, and memorable local derby wins – his favourite memories – against West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle.

Jody Craddock's testimonial

There were also, of course, the difficult moments, the setbacks and indeed relegations which afflict pretty much every professional career.

To get through those is often a question of mentality. Showing character to rise to the occasion when needed, and to bounce back from adversity. Like Wolves conceding nine goals in Craddock’s first two appearances.

It’s a quality and personality trait that he possesses in abundance. But where did it come from? Is it natural? Instinctive? Or can it be learned?

“I think it’s just my nature,” Craddock replies.

“It didn’t really come from my parents because while they were great and always supported me and came and watched me everywhere, they weren’t sporty themselves.

“I have just always thought that if you want something hard enough, however difficult a challenge, you just keep pushing and pushing until you get there.