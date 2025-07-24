Shrewsbury Town: Sam Clucas confident ahead of the new season

The midfielder joined Salop at the start of the summer, signing a two-year contract in Shropshire.

The 34-year-old is a veteran, playing at all levels in the EFL, with most of his games coming in the Championship. He has also made more than 50 appearances in the top flight.

And with Town winning four out of their five pre-season games he is confident they will have a good year.

"It's a new season," Clucas said. "It's a new group. There are a lot of new players that have come in.

"Obviously, the manager was in for a few games last year, but he's had a pre-season to put his ideas into place now. You've always got to aim high. That's all I've done all my career.

"Even when I was playing in the Premier League, I wanted to go and win the Premier League, whether it's doable or not. You have that belief. It's like a boxer going into the boxing ring.

"You've got to believe you're going to go in there and win. And every game we come up against this season, I'm speaking from my own point of view, I'll be sat in that dressing room expecting to get three points. I know we're not going to win every game.

"It's not going to be as easy as that, but I'll come into every game expecting three points.

“I'm jealous when the season ends and I see all my friends at other teams going away and celebrating promotions and all that. I want to be doing that.

"I've not done it for a long time. So I'm hoping, like I say, we've got a really good dressing room. We've done well pre-season.

"I know it's only pre-season, but it is getting in good habits of winning. It’s better than losing every game. So I am really optimistic.

“And like I say, I just can't wait for that first game."