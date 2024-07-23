Shropshire tennis aces off to do battle with rival counties

Hundreds of tennis players will take to the courts around the country to represent their counties in a competitive team environment at the popular annual event.

First played in 1895, County Week is one of the longest-running tennis tournaments on the domestic calendar, with teams for each tie consisting of three doubles pairs, as counties attempt to earn promotion and to avoid relegation.

Matches will be played throughout this week, with 44 counties across seven groups competing at 13 grass court venues.

Shropshire’s men’s team are in Hunstanton on the Norfolk coast to play in Men’s Group 6, with the county’s women’s side at The Northern Lawn Tennis Club in Manchester to play in Women’s Group 7.

The men’s team began their week by playing Somerset yesterday, with games against Staffordshire, Gloucestershire, Northumberland and Avon following.

Captain Alex Parry leads a side also including Ed Gibbs, Matt Jones, Matt Lee, Tom Loxley, Roan Jones, Luke Henley and Mo Morsi.

Parry said: “I’m really looking forward to this year’s County Cup with a strong squad. I’m hoping the weather holds so that we can maximise the grass over in Hunstanton.

“We will face some strong world-ranked opposition as usual, potentially Henry Searle from Staffordshire, last year’s boys’ singles champion at Junior Wimbledon.

“But this is our strongest squad we can field with Tom Loxley holding ITF men’s ranking points, and Roan Jones, back from America, has been playing international events abroad for the past six weeks.

“Overall, I can’t wait for the week.”

Shropshire’s women’s team began their fixtures in Manchester against Oxfordshire yesterday, with their initial matches on the next two days against Isle of Man and then Cumbria.

Elena Griffiths leads a team which will be captained by Samara Pateman, with Cheryl Evans named as vice-captain.

The team also features Amy Humphries, Tamzin Pountney, Helen Roberts, Hannah Cadwallader, Elena Yates, Emilie Gradwell, Kathryn Thomson and Lynda Rychards.

Elena said: “The main goal for this year is to play some great tennis and hopefully get into Group 6.”

Fiona Jones, the Tennis Shropshire chair, added: “Our players always represent the county so impressively and I wish both Shropshire teams well.

“The Summer County Cup has a long and distinguished history, renowned for producing a high standard of tennis.

“We will be following the results of our men’s and women’s teams closely and hope everyone involved has a very enjoyable week.”