Telford gymnast Alice Kinsella gets Paris Olympics call

Kinsella will be competing at her second successive Olympics after helping Team GB win an historic bronze medal in the team final during her debut games in Tokyo in 2021.

The 23-year-old performed on all four apparatuses and fit all of her routines as she helped guide GB to their first Olympic team medal in 93 years alongside teammates Jessica Gadirova, Jennifer Gadirova and Amelie Morgan.

This year, Kinsella will be joined by Becky Downie, who will be competing in her third games, along with Olympic debutants Georgia-Mae Fenton, Ruby Evans and Abi Martin.

“It’s an absolute honour to be representing Team GB at this year’s Olympics in Paris,” wrote Kinsella on Instragram.

“I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has been a part of my journey.

“Without you guys, I wouldn’t be able to call myself a two-time Olympian.

“Younger me would be so proud.”