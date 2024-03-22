Filofax aims to make his rivals take note in race for final place

Last weekend saw the field in the top-tier event halved from 36 greyhounds to 18, with Filofax putting in a commanding display to win one of the day’s six heats.

A similar performance from the young dog – who boasts two wins from seven outings – could well be enough to see him into the £20,000 final.

He does, however, run from trap one in semi-final two at 12.47pm when his ideal box would either be three or four – while the much-fancied Untold Dollar (Carol Weatherall) is in trap two.

Filofax did burst out of the boxes in victory last week, and Thompson said: “If he traps well, I think he’ll win.

“He’s not a dog to come from behind, really, but if he traps he’s got a really good chance.

“He’s getting fitter each time he runs. He’s the star in the kennel at the moment. He’s the fastest dog we’ve got, there’s no denying that. If he improves another couple of lengths, then we’ve got a major star on our hands.

“He’s only had seven races and not many trials either. But since we brought him back in February, he’s steadily improved each week.

He’s improved each time, so hopefully he can do that again this weekend and make the final.”

Filofax is owned by Vixon Contracts Ltd, a Wolverhampton-based contracting firm headed up by Matt Povey. He has been a major owner with Thompson and a loyal supporter of greyhounds at Monmore – this is his first Category One semi-finalist.

“We’re excited to see how he does. Filofax has not had many races for his age so should improve with each run he gets,” added Povey. “It would be nice to win again but the main thing is to try to qualify for the final. Another big run will be needed to finish in the top two. Fingers crossed he can do it.”

Also in the semi-finals, superstar darts player Gerwyn Pryce remains in the hunt for Puppy Derby glory with Icemans Girl. The Nathan Hunt-trained bitch runs from her preferred box, trap one in semi-final one having won her heat last weekend. She does, however, go up against Omuircheartaigh (Tom Heilbron, Newcastle) – the quickest greyhound in the first round and the bookmakers’ second-favourite to win the competition– and well-fancied duo Droopys Eunice (Maxine Locke, Romford) and Gary The Arb (Belinda Green Hove).

In the third semi-final, 3/1 competition favourite Clona Curly (Diane Henry, Towcester) is in trap fivewhile Patrick Janssens (Towcester) pair Deelish Nora and Barntick Bear both have the potential to go all the way.

The Puppy Derby semis will be supported by three heats in Category Three event, the Jim Woods Memorial Trophy.

Named in tribute to Monmore’s long-serving former racing manager, this is the second instalment of the annual 630m competition.

Two dogs will advance from each of the three heats to next week’s final, with home trainers Kim Billingham, Richie Taberner, Chris Fereday, Nathan Hunt and Alan Jenkins all having entries.