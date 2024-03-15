Loton revs up for hill climb action

The action starts with a practice day for club members on Saturday (9am), followed by a competitive club day on the Sunday (9am) – and admission on both days is free.

The entry list includes a wide range of classic, sports and racing cars including reigning British champion Wallace Menzies in his Gould single-seater.

Some drivers attended a practice day at Curborough Sprint Circuit, near Lichfield, to blow away the cobwebs and ensure that their cars were prepared and ready for what promises to be a very exciting year.

The Midland Hill Climb Championship has already attracted well over one hundred driver entries, one of which is Halesowen driver Will Hall, pictured right, who unveiled the

striking new paintwork on his Gould GR59 racing car.

Organiser of events at Loton Park, near Shrewsbury, is Hagley Car Club and club secretary Roy Holder. He said: “We are delighted to welcome spectators with free entry and it will hopefully attract many new people who would like to come along and see the exciting spectacle of speed hill climbing.”

Further details can be found on the club’s website at www.hdlcc.com