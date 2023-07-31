Roberts and Hutson-Lumb bag victories

Cycling

Held over two laps of the club’s usual Shawbirch-Crudgington-Cotwall Bank circuit, a strong westerly wind made things difficult for competitors.

But it was Roberts who took the win in 44 minutes 28 seconds to climb up to fifth in the Series standings.

West Midlands Police rider James Gibney took second spot on the night while Paramount’s Chris Riley filled the final podium spot with a solid 45:14, as well as taking runner-up spot in the SB Veterans contest with +7:02 and narrowing the lead of Jonathan Mills-Keeling to 16 points as a result.

There was no stopping Deb Hutson-Lumb as she took her seemingly customary double win in the SB Veterans’ and SB Women’s competitions with an actual time of 24:55 and a Veterans’ standard of +10:04.