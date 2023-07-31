Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Roberts and Hutson-Lumb bag victories

By Nick ElwellSportPublished: Comments

Phil Roberts claimed victory in round eight of the SB Sports Injuries Series – the Wrekinsport CC Gordon Davies 19.

Cycling
Cycling

Held over two laps of the club’s usual Shawbirch-Crudgington-Cotwall Bank circuit, a strong westerly wind made things difficult for competitors.

But it was Roberts who took the win in 44 minutes 28 seconds to climb up to fifth in the Series standings.

West Midlands Police rider James Gibney took second spot on the night while Paramount’s Chris Riley filled the final podium spot with a solid 45:14, as well as taking runner-up spot in the SB Veterans contest with +7:02 and narrowing the lead of Jonathan Mills-Keeling to 16 points as a result.

There was no stopping Deb Hutson-Lumb as she took her seemingly customary double win in the SB Veterans’ and SB Women’s competitions with an actual time of 24:55 and a Veterans’ standard of +10:04.

In the SB Junior Series, Ben Southgate opened up an impressive lead of 108 points and looks a shoo-in for the title, after crossing the line in 46:13.

Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News