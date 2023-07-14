Newport write another chapter in success story

Newport Hockey

The club, who saw all of their senior sides gain promotion last term, were honoured at England Hockey awards when they were named runners-up in the club of the year category.

A 12-strong delegation from Newport attend a glittering event at Athena in Leicester where the awards were handed out alongside the great and good of English hockey.

And first team skipper and coach Ash Williams is thrilled to see the club making their mark nationally.

“The club of the year was the main award of the evening and to just make the final five was a great achievement,” said Williams. “So to be named runners-up is a pretty amazing.

Guildford, who won, run 20 sides so that just shows the size of the clubs were were up against.

“But we are starting to be recognised nationally now, which is just fantastic.

“The club can be really proud of this achievement and proud of how far we have come in a short time.

“It was a brilliant evening and it was great to be mixing with England internationals and the biggest hockey clubs in the country.

“The aim is to be involved in more evenings like this.”

“We will look at the various categories next season and if we have another good season then hopefully we will be back looking to win awards.”

Meanwhile, Newport’s on-field success continued with their under-12 side being crowned champions at the 137th Wenlock Olympian Games.

And last Sunday the club entered two teams into the Bloxwich Summer 7s tournament.