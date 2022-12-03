Skipper seeking a reaction after Newport's perfect start is ended

Hockey

After reeling off eight straight victories, Newport were stunned by Shropshire rivals Bridgnorth III at the weekend as they lost 2-0.

But on a day that threw up some shock results, second-placed Cannock could only draw with Keele University while third-paced Old Wulfrunians lost to Finchfield.

“It was a strange game,” said skipper Ash Williams. “We just could not put the ball in the net.

“We had 12 penalty corners, but all the players who are usually on our penalty corners were unavailable and we could not take advantage. Bridgnorth then scored from a penalty flick with five minutes to go and added a second late on when we were pushing for an equaliser.

“All credit to them, they had a gameplan and they stuck to it.

“It’s disappointing to lose but we have to use it as a wake-up call and go again.

“The Cannock game was always a big one, it’s probably even bigger now.”

Williams’ selection hand is boosted by the return of Courtney Horner, Matt Sanders, Hamish Leeds and Ricky Lally while Ed Bushnell has been promoted from the seconds after scoring eight goals in his last three games.

The seconds won the league encounter with their third team 6-0 at the weekend with Bushnell netting four times past his dad, Neil, who was in goal for the thirds.

Jack McLaughlin and Callum rose added the other goals for the table-toppers.

Newport Ladies continued their fine campaign with a 5-0 win against Wolverhampton.

Market Drayton were left reeling from a late blow in their latest Midlands Hockey Division Three West encounter.

The Pirates hosted a Olton and West Warwickshire side sitting two places higher in the standings, and found themselves trailing when the visitors struck from an early penalty corner.

Drayton responded impressively and were on the attack for the rest of the match.

And they looked to have earned a deserved reward when a drag flick from Ben Lea drew them level with four minutes remaining.

But there was still time for some last-gasp drama as Olton bagged a winning goal from the last attack of the game.

Drayton are at home to Barford Tigers 2 today.

Drayton’s second team bagged an impressive win at home to North Stafford.

The hosts dominated throughout with goals from Joe Jackson, Dave Pool, James Roscoe and Gareth Bowen putting them in charge before Dillan Weller wrapped up the scoring with a magnificent slap shot from an acute angle.

n n n n

Ludlow showed further signs of improvement in their latest Midlands Hockey Division Four West outing but are still searching for their first win of the season.

Third-placed Harborne were the visitors and any notion they had of an easy afternoon against basement boys were quickly dispelled.

Ludlow produced arguably their best display of the season as they were edged out 2-1.

It was the home side who made an impressive start and they rocked their promotion-chasing visitors with an early goal. Brendan Pratt was the man on target with just five minutes on the clock. But Harborne rallied and two strikes either side of half-time nosed them in front.

For the last 30 minutes Ludlow put the visitors’ goal under constant pressure but failed to find the breakthrough.