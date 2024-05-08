Off road bikers: Police hand offence notice to one, warn a second and close in on a third in triple success update
Police have handed an off road biker with a report that could lead to fines costing around £450 as they report a number of successes in identifying offenders.
By David Tooley
Officers say the south Telford safer neighbourhood team has issued a traffic offence report for riding with no insurance, no MoT and failing to wear protective headgear to one person.
They've also identified a male seen in the Dothill area but have not seen the bike since.
Another alleged offender has been handed a Section 59 warning for using an off road bike illegally.