Tomos Hales conquers world’s oldest time trial

Tomos Hales in the Anfield race. picture: Rob Jones

The Anfield Bicycle Club 100 has long used Shropshire roads, almost since its introduction in 1889.

Including round seven of the series, bonus points awarded for long distance attracted some of the county’s big hitters and first-timers, with Wrekinsport's Hales just missing out on a 25mph average in four hours and 31 seconds.

Hales rose to joint top of the series standings after taking 80 points, pushing out Tim Beardmore by 2.20.

A much-improved rider in 2022, Hales also led Wrekinsport back to the head of the Top Club Award standings.

Beardmore briefly dropped from the lead of the Friction Series after a spill in round six cost him his race, but ties with Hales at the top thanks to his 4.02.51 effort.

He also returned to the head of the Friction Veterans Series after winning this category with a fine Veterans +46:13.

Chris Riley took immediate dividends from his first attempt at the race, leading his Paramount CRT outfit to the team award and third place overall in 4.10.32. He was Veterans' runner-up with +43:02.

Riley's team-mate Simon Romei was one of the first-timers at the distance, taking third veteran in +20:18.