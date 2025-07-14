Lewis Cox's Austria tour diary with West Brom - day five

BHP Design - Express & Star sponsor of the West Brom pre-season camp in Austria

As I mentioned in Saturday’s extract, my trusty travel partner Steve from BBC WM had already bid his farewell, so it was a long journey north via public transport after a very early start.

I knew I had two buses and two trains before reaching the airport so made extra effort to be especially early.

The jaunt back gave me welcome time to reflect on the trip. In more than 10 years at the paper I had not previously embarked on a pre-season training camp tour, and am grateful I had the opportunity.

It was full of insight, interviews, writing, videos, podcasts, laughs, delicious food and the odd cold beverage.

I have to thank my managers at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star for allowing me the opportunity.

I also extend that to BHP Design, from Birmingham, for their backing and support of our coverage out in Bad Tatzmannsdorf.