Nathan Judah's Wolves tour diary: Day 1 - Ola Portugal!

There's been some absolute belters - from Shanghai to Geneva, Miami to Benidorm, it's certainly been eventful.

And although we're visiting Portugal for the third time in four years, I'm pretty sure they'll be plenty of twists and turns along the way!

8.15am sharp was the meeting time at Birmingham Airport as we had a date with Ryanair to Faro.

LK: 'sharp' is an interesting way to put it, considering Judah's chauffeur-driven ride to the airport made him late by a few minutes, as usual!

Not my usual way to travel, but sometimes you've got to suck it up and travel without champagne and caviar.

All was going smoothly until the two hour delay getting on the plane - that was bad, but Gate 59 having no air conditioning was arguably worse!

Hot and sweaty!

Still thankfully the 2hr 40min flight was pretty comfortable for all concerned apart from the seven-man stag party in front of us that consumed more Stella Artois' inside an hour than I've had in about 10 years combined!