Will Boyle: Shrewsbury motivated to put last season behind them

The 2024-25 campaign put an end to Shrewsbury’s 10-year stay in League One as they were relegated from the division as the bottom club.

Salop have made a positive start to their bid to bounce back straight away having made five signings already this summer.

And boss Michael Appleton said last week they are close to making their sixth.

One of those new players is former Huddersfield and Cheltenham defender Will Boyle. He signed a two-year deal after agreeing to terminate his contract early with Town’s cross-border rivals Wrexham.