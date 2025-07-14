Cricket round-up: Shrewsbury climb into fifth with resounding win

The Shropshire side bat first and an impressive 101 runs from Rhodri Evans got them up and running on their own patch.

George Hargrave weighed in with 54 runs and Lyr Thomas and Matt Swift scored 30 apiece to put Shrewsbury firmly in the driving seat.

Peter Clark (28) and Seb Scott (15) added to the run count , while Eddie Miller, Mike Bevan and Kshitiz Sharma took two wickets apiece for the visitors, as Shrewsbury managed 289/7 from 55 overs.

Sharma led the fightback charge for Harborne with a respectable 72-ball 62 and Matthew Jarvis kept hopes alive with 41.

Eddie Miller also hit 34 but it soon became clear that the target was unsurmountable for Harborne, who were eventually bowled out for 197 inside 52.1 overs.

Dustin Melton and Lewis Evans took three wickets apiece for Shrewsbury. Rhodri Evans also collected two, with Clark taking the remaining wicket.

That victory saw Shrewsbury leapfrog Ombersley, who lost by four wickets at Smethwick, in the table and leaves them sitting 29 points adrift of the league summit.

In Division Two, Shifnal climbed up the table after winning by four wickets at Old Hill.

Shifnal started the afternoon in ninth, one place behind their opponents, who they leapfrogged with maximum points.

Old Hill opened with the bat and found Bilal Hassan in inspired form as he high-scored with 86, including a pair of 6s.

Dylan Keeling also racked up the runs with 69, with Saad Naseem (27), Suraj Chauhan (15) and Hasan Ahmed (12) helping them reach 243,

However, Old Hill were bowled out inside 52.1 overs, with Cameron Jones taking three wickets for Shifnal.

Charlie Home, Jack Twigger and Ben Roberts collected two wickets apiece, while Shaun Lorimer took the remaining wicket.

In response, Shifnal were ruthless, as Cameron Jones notched 56, and Twigger and Home registered 46 runs apiece.

Ben Lees (33) and Rahul Kaushal (27) also scored respectably to help guide Shifnal to victory at 245/6.

Worfield missed the chance to keep up with those at the top end of the table after suffering a losing draw at Kidderminster.

Daniel Lategan propelled Kidderminster into the driving seat with an extraordinary 124 from 118 balls, including two 6s.

Mateen Khan also struck a pair of 6s to reach 55, while Andrew Kimberlin and Lucas Ingram hit 53 and 40 respectively.

Afran Khan, Ravan Chahal and Rishin Patabedige took two wickets each, but were Worfield were unable to bowl Kidderminster out, as the hosts finished the first innings with a commanding 318/6.

Ross Aucott hit just one shy of a century as he high-scored for Worfield with 99 and Joe Wright struck 23.

Dylan Griffiths and Liam Weston took two wickets apiece, while Ben Gibbon and Lategan collected one each, but they were unable to bowl Kidderminster out as they remain fifth.