Any lead will do in speedway play-off

Sam Masters..

It’s the clash of the Premiership’s top two for a place in the Grand Final with the return at Alwalton next Monday.

Panthers shocked the Parrys International Wolves by becoming the first team to win at Monmore this season a fortnight ago.

With former Grand Prix winner Hans Andersen down at reserve they have a trump card and Masters, who has enjoyed a stunning season, wants revenge.

He said: “It’s a big meeting, they don’t come much bigger than the play-offs, and any type of lead would be good for us.

“We don’t put a figure on it really as long as we have a lead I think with our team it should be enough but we will be aware of Peterborough’s strengths throughout their side.”

Masters has revealed how the team have already discussed the home defeat last time they were in action.

“We already spoke about the last defeat here against them and I don’t think it was a bad thing,” he said. “It’s maybe something we needed to keep us on our toes and not be complacent going into play-offs.

“Hans at reserve for them makes them strong. Obviously it’s nice to have a reserve going good as Dougie (Ryan Douglas) was for us in August.

“It takes the pressure off the top boys a bit but it’s up to us to win the heats and the reserves to pick up the important points along the way.

“Hopefully there is a big crowd as they always inspire us to do better things. I guess they are our unofficial number eight on the terraces!”

Former British champion and now Eurosport TV pundit Kelvin Tatum will be on hand to sign copies of his book ‘Tales from the Top Drawer’ at the front of the stadium between 6.30pm and 7.15pm.

The book, which includes stories involving Wolverhampton, is 196 pages and costs £15.

The restaurant, snack bars, bar and track shop will all be available and fans are urged to arrive earlier than normal with a big turnout expected.

Wolverhampton: Sam Masters, Luke Becker, Nick Morris, Ryan Douglas, Rory Schlein, Broc Nicol, Leon Flint.