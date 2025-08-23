County bowls crown up for grabs

It’s the Shropshire Ladies-organised County Women’s Doubles on the No.2 green at Newport tomorrow (SUN) from 10am when, if they enter, recent British title winners Sally King and Natalia Moseley will be the pair to fear most.

At the same time two Premier League regulars will be in action at the £1,800 Alf McDermott Invitation at Heswall RBL on the Wirral chasing a £600 first prize.

But the local bookmaker does not give them much of a chance with Reece Farr rated a 22/1 shot and Rich Goddard 33/1, with Donnington Wood’s Nick Wyer even longer odds at 40/1 and Greg Smith the 5/2 favourite.

Then at 4pm Shropshire No.1 Callum Wraight will start his pursuit of a third triumph in the Wharton Cons Open in Winsford with Castlefields clubmate Rhys Marshall and Peter Grimston (SJ Bayley) also in the last 16 aiming at a £700 jackpot.

Wraight will head over to Scarborough for Monday’s big money Gambert Baines one-day singles while some of the county’s under-18s are expected to head to Fleetwood for the Junior Waterloo.