Shrewsbury Town 'hangover' still having impact as Michael Appleton insists three or four players 'have to leave'

Appleton came in at the back end of last season to steer the club to the end of what had been a disastrous campaign.

He managed to pick up just one victory after taking over following Gareth Ainsworth's shock departure - and after a positive pre-season the start to the League Two campaign has now gone as expected.

They have picked up just one point from a possible 12 in their opening four league outings.

They head to Swindon on Saturday looking to break their duck in the league this season - but Appleton believes there is still a lingering hangover from the struggles in recent season.

And he also offered his view on what he believes has to happen in order for Salop to move forward this season.

"There is an issue that has been here a long, long time, and it is not just last season," explained the Salop boss.