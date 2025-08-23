'Right direction': Tom Sang issues defiant Shrewsbury Town message as Salop hunt first win after tough start

The former Manchester United youngster arrived in the summer following two years with Port Vale - as he helped them make an immediate return to League One.

After picking up an injury in pre-season - he netted Salop's first goal of the campaign in the EFL Cup defeat to Grimsby, before starting Wednesday's 4-1 defeat at Notts County.

Despite the scoreline, Sang believes Salop had more control than they have had in other games this season - and he insists it is not far from 'coming together'.

He said: "I feel like again the other night it is those small details not going our way in both boxes. We had good spells in the game, more control than we have had in any other game.