Freya Anderson set to wave farewell to county

The Commonwealth Games gold medallist is to relocate permanently to the British Swimming National Centre in Bath, where she had already been training with coach David McNulty on a temporary basis. But Anderson was quick to point out the debt of gratitude she owes to Ellsemere College and her current coach, Alan Bircher.

I’m forever grateful for what Alan’s done with me and the programme at Ellesmere,” said Anderson, who will make the move once it is deemed safe to do so after the coronavirus pandemic. “It’s going to be sad as I’ve been there for five years, but I think it’s the right time to do it and have a new start.

“I’m really excited to get going in Bath and it’s a really good environment down there, with all the senior swimmers, which is something I’ve never had before as I’ve always trained at a junior level.

“The transition has felt really seamless; I went to Australia on the Bath camp, which was amazing. We spent three weeks out there in January/February time and then I’ve taken visits down to Bath to see myself on the underwater cameras and have a week training with the group, so I’m used to what it’s like down there already.”

Fellow Ellesmere swimmer Charlie Hutchinson is relocating to British Swimming’s Loughborough base.