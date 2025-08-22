Fire still burns for 'example' Alex Mowatt - West Brom boss Ryan Mason

Central midfielder Mowatt turns 31 this season but agreed a new contract at The Hawthorns to tie him down to 2027. His existing deal expired next summer.

Mowatt is one of the club's longest-serving players and head coach Mason insists the midfielder is a big leader in his squad, after Albion have seen several experienced players exit in recent windows.

Mowatt, who wore the captain's armband in the EFL Cup against Derby last week, is likely to play a central role in Mason's midfield for Saturday's home clash against Portsmouth. Albion's head coach has Mowatt, Jayson Molumby, new loan recruit Toby Collyer and Ousmane Diakite as his natural midfield options.

"Yeah, it's massive," Mason said of the new deal. "Obviously from the back end of last season we've lost a few leaders, a few senior players with more experience.

"So, it was important for us to keep hold of that and protect what Mowatt is.

"He's a big character in the group and obviously is an extremely good footballer who we hold in very high esteem. So it's very positive for everyone. I think everyone was very happy."

Mowatt joined Albion in 2021 and is now one of the longest-serving players at The Hawthorns. The former Leeds youngster, who had 2022/23 on loan at Middlesbrough, still has 'fire inside him' to work to improve on a daily basis.

"Especially someone who's a massive amount of experience that he's got in the game and at this level as well," added the head coach. "He can help people and the fire's still there for him.

"He still comes in every day. He works extremely hard and he's an example for so many. So we're all very, very pleased."

Asked if Mowatt draws on inspiration from Mason, a former Premier League midfielder before injury cut short his career, the Baggies boss added: "Mowey is obviously a very intelligent and experienced footballer and he's super important to us.

"I think that's where players end up playing so many games because they still have the desire to come in, to work hard and keep learning. And that's what I mean by Mowey as an example for that."

Manchester United loan youngster Collyer, 21, is at a much earlier stage of his career and pushing for more involvement after sealing his move from Old Trafford a week ago.

Toby Collyer is has settled in well at Albion but will require some more time to adapt after a pre-season with Manchester United, said Ryan Mason. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

He made a brief cameo in last weekend's 3-2 win at Wrexham and the feeling is he will play a significant role for the Baggies this term. Mason said the youngster has settled into the group well.

"He's pretty much only had a week here off the back of doing a full pre-season elsewhere," said the head coach. "So there's probably going to be a little bit of an adaptation period.

"But he's someone that I have massive belief in. I think physically he's outstanding. He has so much room to grow and he's got great personality as well.

"He's picked things up super quick. I mean, you don't play for Manchester United if you've not got some super ability and some serious strengths."