Telford Tigers announce returns of teen starlet and assistant captain

The 17-year-old defenceman, a product of the club’s junior system, made a strong impression last season - recording20 points in 31 games Tigers 2’s successful treble-winning season.

He said: “I'm really excited and grateful for the opportunity to rejoin the club. It means a lot to be back on the ice with such a great group of players and can’t wait to face the challenges that the new league will bring.

"I'm looking forward to giving my best, learning from the valuable experience in the team, and contributing wherever I can.

"Last year’s treble winning season was special in front of the Telford fans — we can’t wait to play in front of you again.”

Telford Tigers 2 coach Jason Silverthorn added: “Josef was an important signing for us, a Telford U18 who is showing a lot of promise and having made a great first impression last year it was important to get him back.

"This season it will be all about helping him continue to grow at that next level, playing the match-up and minutes against the other teams better players which he has already showed he is more than capable of.

"He made his mark last season showing a calm and poise alongside Keyesy and we will look to build on that with the goal of him being a National player in a few years.”

Connor Keyes (Picture: Keith Davies Photography)

Tigers have also confirmed forward Connor Keyes will return to the Tigers 2 roster this campaign, once again taking up the role of assistant captain.

“I’m thrilled to be back playing in a Tigers jersey for my eighth season," said Keyes. "I really can’t wait to get back out on the ice with the team.

"Looking back at the last few years, we’ve had some unreal achievements and heading into North 1 is looking great for us.

"It’s something we have been building and working towards for the last couple of seasons and with Silverthorn, Watt and Lauder’s great leadership we can certainly push to get results and develop some of the young guns on our squad.”

Silverthorn added: “Keyesy was a huge player for us last year, bringing that quality and experience on the backend as well as solid leadership as a returning assistant captain.

"He is a big body who is mean and has a long reach. He’ll be an important special teams figure for us this season, especially on the penalty kill.

"He will also play a big role in helping to develop our younger players, forming solid partnerships and looking to play big minutes against the other team’s best."