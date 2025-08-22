West Brom boss Ryan Mason's view on possible business left at end of transfer window

Clubs have until Monday week's deadline at 7pm to bolster their squads and Albion are working to add more to the five new recruits already through the door.

The head coach - who leads his side into a home clash against Portsmouth at The Hawthorns on Saturday - did not disclose the areas he is seeking to address, but the Baggies are light in the left-back area and are believed to be looking at possible attacking recruits.

It was always going to be a summer of evolution, rather than revolution, for Albion this summer after more significant change 12 months ago.

"In the majority of areas I think we're happy," Mason said. "There are some different options that we've got.

"There are still a couple of areas we might look to address. It's something we're speaking about.

"There is another week or two until the window shuts, but most importantly for us the focus has been on the game with Portsmouth. Then the conversations around the leagues in England are naturally happening."

Three of Albion's five additions so far - defensive duo George Campbell, Krystian Bielik and midfielder Toby Collyer - offer a level of versatility that can see them cover at least two roles.

The other two new boys Nat Phillips and Aune Heggebo have become regulars so far.

Albion lack natural cover for Callum Styles at left-back. Gianluca Frabotta was allowed to exit on a free transfer and Torbjorn Heggem, who could play there, was sold to Bologna. Centre-back George Campbell has shown he can shuffle across.

"It's a collaborative approach," Mason added of dealing with transfers alongside sporting director Andrew Nestor and director of football operations Ian Pearce.

"I think that's important, it's been there from day one. We speak, understand what we need and the gaps we need to fill - firstly what type of person they need to be, which is important, and then their strengths and attributes."