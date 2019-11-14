Stable Tour: Bailey’s best after four decades in the game

Since relocating to Andoversford, Gloucestershire, in 2006, he has slowly been building one of the finest strings in the country and I think the 2019/20 season could be the one where he confirms himself as a force to be reckoned with again.

Bailey admits himself this is the nicest batch of young horses he has ever had and that he has to pinch himself daily before he gets to work. From a man who has over 40 years experience in the game, that admission should make racing fans up and down the country stand up and take note

.Below is Bailey’s run through of his brightest horses for the season ahead.

Adjourned: Bumper winner at Southwell who was aimed at Aintree last year, but unfortunately the ground went against him. Ran him again at Wincanton a few weeks later, but was over the top so didn’t run his race. He has been schooling away and once his jumping slickens up he will be ready to go.

Charbel: Slightly my fault that he blew up at Chepstow as he works so well at home we can’t get a horse to go with him. That will work out as a prep race for wherever he goes next, possibly the Haldon Gold Cup. His main aim is the Peterborough Chase.

Commodore Barry: A good tough horse last season and I was slightly disappointed that he got beat on his chase debut, but that horse has won since.

Cresswell Legend: A very good horse who endured a disappointing trip to Perth where I thought he would win. I think he got jarred up at Ludlow on firm ground, which left its mark. He has been working in Lambourn recently and has been going well. He could run in the Sodexo Gold Cup at Ascot.

Dandy Dan: He had a really good season last year, including a very good second at Ayr. He goes back to Kelso where he attempts to win the race he won last year. He has a preference for going left-handed, but will get entries into all the big races this year.

Diamond Gait: Again, another who had a good season last year. She went to a Mares Listed hurdle at Wetherby on November 1, but we have schooled her over fences so we do have that to fall back on. I’m happy with where she is.

Donnie Brasco: An English point-to-pointer who is ready to run. We will wait for the soft ground to come and then will send him novice chasing.

El Presente: Missed last season, but I do like him. Doesn’t show us a lot at home, but I am hoping the handicapper drops him a pound or two after having a year off which will enable me to find a few more suitable races for him.

Espoir De Romay: Had just the one race last year, but he is a lovely horse who is a chaser and not a hurdler. He is a very nice horse.

First Flow: Ran a blinder in the Imperial Cup last term, but will go over fences this term. He has been working unbelievably well.

Fubar: The best work horse in the yard who hasn’t shown his best on the track so far. But we have found out that he has been suffering from a kissing spine so we have reason to believe he is a lot better than what he has shown so far. He will go novice hurdling, but will want some good ground.

He’s No Trouble: A lovely-looking horse with a huge amount of ability. We thought he was a certainty at Ludlow, but in hindsight it was the wrong decision to run him there. We were always marking time with him, though, as it’s all about this season.

I Can’t Explain: Recently arrived from Nicky Henderson and obviously he is a very talented horse, but hard to keep right. If we get him 100 per cent, we hope he can be a decent horse to go novice chasing.

Imperial Aura: Ran a blinder at Chepstow despite being up with the pace throughout. The other horses who ran up with the pace finished out the back door somewhere so I think you can mark that performance up. Chances are he will go chasing now.

Inca Rose: Just come back in and she’s a lovely horse, but will probably be a horse for the spring.

Lord Apparelli: A very nice horse who is a full brother to Prince Llywelyn and at home he gives the impression that he is as every bit as good, if not better than him. And that is saying something.

Lots Of Luck: Was due to run a few weeks back, but cut his leg the day before. He will have a week or two on the easy list before being seen back out.

Minella Warrior: Possibly goes to Cheltenham or Wetherby for a novice chase. A very nice horse, but he is bone idle so only does enough.

Mr Grey Sky: One of the favourites in the yard at the moment, although he hasn’t seen a hurdle in public. He won his two bumpers very nicely and obviously looks a very nice horse.

Prince Llywelyn: Goes novice hurdling and goes to Ascot in late November. His owner is a very busy man, so we try to fit in his runs around when he is free. A nice horse to be going forward with.

Red River: Has been working and schooling excellently. Did the splits at Ludlow last term, but has returned a much better horse than he was last season and again is another to look forward to.

Rocky’s Treasure: Ran at Cheltenham in October, but is another who has been working very well. The plan is to go to the Becher Chase, but we could head to the Hennessy instead.

Sadlermor: Won his first bumper, but had enough by the time he ran his second bumper. I like the horse – well, I own half of him, so I have to say that – but he is a very nice individual.

Shantou Express: A very nice horse who will have just two more runs this season. He will run in a listed bumper at some stage, but it won’t be at Cheltenham. Probably go hurdling this time next year.

Station Master: I hope he runs very well when he is seen out this season. Another who seems to have improved over the summer.

Subway Surf: She is schooling away at the moment and is clearly a nice mare. She will stick to the mares novice hurdle route and could provide her owners with plenty of good days.

The Edgar Wallace: The most expensive young horse in the yard and is a very, very nice horse. Being a brother to Cheltenham Festival winner Black Hercules, he is very well related. I wanted to run him last year, but had to pull stumps with him in February so hopefully our patience is rewarded this year.

Those Tiger Feet: Disappointed with him towards the end of last year, but he now has a handicap mark and will be winning races this year I’m sure.

Two For Gold: I hope he turns out to be a nice horse. He won two bumpers and two hurdle races, but he is every inch a chaser and I hope to get him out soon.

Vinndication: Very, very happy with his work so far this year. Looks to have improved since last year and has had a wind operation. Hopefully we can surprise a few this year as I promise you he is a very nice horse.

Yeavering Belle: A tough, tiny mare who may struggle depending on how the handicapper reacts to her win at Ludlow.