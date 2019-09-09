Oliver Townend is left in third at Burghley

Townend finished third as Funnell turned back the clock in memorable fashion to end a 16-year wait to be crowned champion.

She led from start to finish on 11-year-old gelding and Burghley debutant MGH Grafton Street across four days of dressage, cross-country and showjumping.

The 50-year-old, who is based in Surrey, claimed a sixth elite five-star victory of a stellar career that is also highlighted by two European individual titles, three Olympic medals and eventing’s prestigious Rolex Grand Slam.

She held her nerve amid intense pressure to edge out Piggy French and former world No.1 Townend, from Duddlestone Heath, claiming a £95,000 top prize in the process. The winning margin was just 0.1 penalties.