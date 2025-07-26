Comment: Callum Stewart staking claim for league start

The 23-year-old signed for Salop in the January transfer window earlier this year when he arrived from non-league outfit Leamington.

He had scored 14 goals in his 20 appearances in National League North, and he penned a two-and-a-half-year deal in Shropshire.

Stewart had to bide his time at the Croud Meadow for his opportunity. He had made 12 appearances from the substitutes bench - including a football league debut against Stockport - before he was given his first outing from the off.

That came against Northampton in the 4-1 defeat, and from then onwards, he started the remaining two League One games.

This is a fresh campaign, and the youngster has impressed so far this pre-season scoring four times. He got the only goal of the game in their opening friendly against Stoke, and then he scored twice against county rivals AFC Telford United.