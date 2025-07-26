Ryan Mason believes summer signing can be 'great asset' for West Brom

Defender Campbell, who only turned 24 last month, recently completed a move in the region of £1.5million from Canada outfit CF Montreal and agreed a four-year contract at The Hawthorns.

He could taste his first minutes for the Baggies in Saturday's friendly at Lincoln City.

The versatile Campbell is a central defender by trade, but Albion and head coach Mason are confident he is as comfortable out at right-back, where the squad has previously been light of options beyond Darnell Furlong.

"He's very positive - I like him as a player," Mason told the Express & Star.