Ryan Mason believes summer signing can be 'great asset' for West Brom
Boss Ryan Mason believes new recruit George Campbell's flexibility and attitude can make him a great asset for Albion.
By Lewis Cox
Defender Campbell, who only turned 24 last month, recently completed a move in the region of £1.5million from Canada outfit CF Montreal and agreed a four-year contract at The Hawthorns.
He could taste his first minutes for the Baggies in Saturday's friendly at Lincoln City.
The versatile Campbell is a central defender by trade, but Albion and head coach Mason are confident he is as comfortable out at right-back, where the squad has previously been light of options beyond Darnell Furlong.
"He's very positive - I like him as a player," Mason told the Express & Star.