Air date revealed for BBC Ozzy Osbourne documentary after delay out of ‘respect’

An air date has been revealed for the BBC’s Sharon And Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home documentary, which had been postponed in order to respect his “family’s wishes” following the rock star’s death.

The documentary will launch on October 2 at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer, after it was initially due to be shown on BBC One at 9pm on August 18 but was replaced with an episode of Fake Or Fortune? with the broadcaster saying it had been “moved in the schedules”.

Shortly after the documentary was postponed, a BBC spokesperson said: “Our sympathies are with the Osbourne family at this difficult time. We are respecting the family’s wishes to wait a bit longer before airing this very special film.

“The new TX (transmission) date will be confirmed shortly.”

Ozzy Osbourne’s funeral took place in July (Joe Giddens/PA)

The news comes shortly after Paramount+ announced its own feature-length film about the late Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy: No Escape From Now, which will launch on October 7, on the streaming platform.

Osbourne died aged 76 on July 22 from a reported heart attack, just weeks after reuniting with the band on stage as part of the Back To The Beginning farewell concert in his home town of Birmingham.

The hour-long BBC documentary will show the late singer reuniting with the band on stage.

It was originally conceived as a series, announced in 2022 and called Home To Roost, and was to document Osbourne and his wife Sharon’s move back from the US, where they had lived for more than two decades, to rural Buckinghamshire.

But the project “evolved as Ozzy’s health deteriorated” into the one-hour film, the BBC said.

The documentary sees the story of the concert told through “unique and intimate access to the whole Osbourne family”, including Sharon and their children Kelly and Jack.

It was filmed over three years and “captures the extraordinary rollercoaster of their lives” as the famous couple “attempt to complete their long-held dream of moving back to the UK”, the BBC has said.

Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home also captures the musician as he “heroically battles to get fit enough to perform” and the family dealing with “the dramatic consequences of his ill health”, with Kelly quoted as saying in the film: “Iron Man wasn’t really made of iron.”

The rocker had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019.

The Paramount+ film, directed by Bafta nominee Tania Alexander, is described as the “definitive account of the rock icon’s life during the last six years”.

It also features contributions from bandmates and friends including Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath, Duff McKagan and Slash of Guns N’ Roses, and Robert Trujillo and James Hetfield of Metallica, among many others.

Held in July, Osbourne’s funeral saw fans gather alongside his family to pay tribute to the star as a funeral cortege travelled through Birmingham.