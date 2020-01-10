Let's do our bit to tackle loneliness

My mother was one of a small group, that all had each other’s phone numbers, address and a contact that could be used if they did not answer the phone. It was done at an agreed time each morning and evening. Each person received one call and made one call, except if the chain was broken. In that case the next person on the list was contacted after the person who had broken the chain, and that person’s contact had done the relevant things to ensure the safety of the person who was not answering the phone.

News of their condition was passed one call backwards and one call forwards, a round robin, I think it is called. It always worked because if you knew you would not be in you let your contacts know. Get togethers happened once a month, usually in a shopping mall for a cuppa and a cake or cookie.

It’s not just the elderly who feel alone. Many people of all ages and abilities do. Don’t ever forget the power of hearing a human voice, that is the value, the added value of that voice in your ear.

Try it, why don’t you? If you choose to use IT, use it in addition to the phone, not as a replacement.

B Flowers, Newport

