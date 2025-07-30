'The Star deserves credit for highlighting the issue of funding when it comes to our hospices' - Your Letters: July 30

HOSPICES NEED FAIR FUNDING

The Star deserves credit for highlighting the issue of funding when it comes to our hospices.

They provide a service that is absolutely essential and the NHS and social services would struggle without them.

Yet they have to go cap in hand to the government for one-off grants and then rely on the generosity of the public to keep them going day-to-day. Our hospices deserve so much better.

Catherine Pickett, West Midlands

GETTING IN HEAD OF 16-YEAR-OLDS