'The Star deserves credit for highlighting the issue of funding when it comes to our hospices' - Your Letters: July 30
HOSPICES NEED FAIR FUNDING
The Star deserves credit for highlighting the issue of funding when it comes to our hospices.
They provide a service that is absolutely essential and the NHS and social services would struggle without them.
Yet they have to go cap in hand to the government for one-off grants and then rely on the generosity of the public to keep them going day-to-day. Our hospices deserve so much better.
Catherine Pickett, West Midlands
