'Was it someone's idea of a very bad joke?' - Your Letters: July 26

TRUMP SHOULD BE CONFRONTED

Was it someone's idea of a very bad joke, or was the idea of Trump addressing Parliament briefly proposed and then rejected? If it had occurred, I suppose it would have given Parliament a chance to ask him about his career so far as dictator of the USA. Perhaps a wander down memory lane to his cheating, lying, and sexual offences, among his many other activities. These are combined with non-stop boasting about how wonderful he is.

It would be safer to ask him in the UK, as in the USA, you would receive abuse, threats, and sacking if you dare enquire about anything he "thinks" is offensive to his image. If anyone in Parliament had had the nerve to question him, he /she would need strong backing, as a heap of abuse would follow, and support would be needed. Still, it would ensure his immediate departure as he is very busy at home. Cutting back on Medicare and vouchers that the poor desperately need to give billions more to the top to ensure their support is only one of his many frightening ideas.

"Land of the free"?

Roger Cain, Clee Hill

TIME TO STUDY WING CHART