'Stability is in the mind of the beholder' - Your Letters: July 25

STABILITY IN THE BEHOLDER'S MIND

The country is going to the dogs’ – this is to paraphrase Martin Bristol’s letter (July 14) - that lumps the present Labour Government with the apparently ‘stable’ 14 years of Tory rule.

Stability is, of course, in the mind of the beholder, but having five leaders during that period and one lasting the lifespan of a lettuce doesn’t represent stability to most, I’d guess. But the substance of his anger at both parties is their inability to stop financing things like welfare and alternative sustainable energy. Martin must be a Reform fanboy. Whilst I’d agree with Martin that both parties have created a Britain with no light at the end of any tunnel for anyone (apart from the billionaires who actually run this country), he is misguided if he thinks a private company called the Reform Party is the solution. Its CEO, Nigel Farage, will nuke our NHS, care services, transport, police, etc as he hates taxes and wants to funnel even more wealth to CEOs like himself.

Wages for the majority, on the other hand, have hardly improved at all in the last 14 years, and in some cases, such as for teachers, doctors, and nurses, have declined in real value. But the rich have never had it better. As they say, ‘follow the money’ if you want to know who the system works for and vote for the Green Party, that offers real change and hope.

Patrick McCarthy, Telford & Wrekin Greens Party Co-ordinator