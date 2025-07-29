'HS2 - its original plan sounded as if it were the transport of the future' - Your Letters: July 29

WE'RE ALL STUCK WITH HS2 FARCE

The white elephant HS2, at the time and much like everyone else, we had no choice about it,. It was and has turned out to be a money pit, a project that was doomed from the onset.

All the properties, all the people's lives that have and are still affected by this monstrosity were and never were a consideration in its planning. Those with the money and government wanted this road to hell of a train system and did not care one jot what it took. They wanted it and my god they were going to have it, no ifs no buts.

Its original plan sounded as if it were the transport of the future, it would travel at high speed, it would cut 20 minutes of the journey to London.

But now after one delay after another, after more alterations in its plans, after billions more being given to yet again to see no benefits to the people of this nation, we now see another delay with no date for its completion.