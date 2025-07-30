Police appeal after multiple 'masked offenders' attempt to steal cash machine from north Shropshire Morrisons store

Emergency services were called to the Morrisons store on Maer Lane shortly before 2am today (July 30) after reports of an attempted theft of an ATM.

A post by Market Drayton Fire Station this morning said CCTV footage revealed that "multiple offenders" were involved in the "attack".

A cash machine in Market Drayton has been damaged. Picture: Market Drayton Fire Station

West Mercia Police have confirmed that no cash was stolen from the machine. However, significant damage has been caused, and officers are trying to identify those involved who fled the scene by car.

Detective Inspector Dafydd Jones from Shropshire CID said: "Officers responded to a report of an attempted theft of a cash machine at the Morrisons, on Maer Lane, in Market Drayton around 2am.

"No cash was stolen from the machine, but significant damage was caused, and enquiries are now ongoing to identify offenders who fled the scene by car.

"Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident, or has information which might help with enquiries, is asked to get in contact.

"Please email DC Georgina Barnes with any information – georgina.barnes@westmercia.police.uk."

Market Drayton fire crews were sent to the store after Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service fire control received reports of an Automatic Fire Alarm (AFA) activation.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that an "attack" had been carried out on a cash machine, causing the smoke cloak device in the building to operate and the activation of the fire alarm system.

Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to determine whether a fire had been caused.

A post by the fire station said: "We can confirm that thankfully no fire had been caused by the attack on the cash machine and that there were no injuries during this incident.

"A significant amount of damage has been caused to the cash machine in the attack. The property its self was not affected and will be open as usual."