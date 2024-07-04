Peter Rhodes on postal votes, premature adulation and who'll be the new John Prescott?

Now it begins. Behold, the slow morphing of the English language as a new crew takes over in Westminster and a puzzled population begins to discover that a simple statement such as “We are not going to increase taxes” can mean something entirely different.

My abiding memory of the 2024 General Election was a lady in our local shop singing the praises of the postal vote which enabled her to cast a ballot days before she was off on holiday. But in the fast-moving world of modern elections, with new stories breaking every hour and allegations sprouting every day, what of the time-lag?