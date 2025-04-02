Peter Rhodes on stealing land, Putin's demise and the downside of being an American worker

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Meanwhile, President Zelensky of Ukraine says Putin will die soon and the war will be over. For the record, reports of the Russian leader dying began with the invasion in 2022 and have thrived every year since. For a doomed man, he remains impressively undead.

Be thankful you don't work for Boris Johnson. In his latest column, written in Texas, the blond Trump-admirer contrasts America's “astonishing and triumphant” economy with European stagnation.

He points out that US workers do not expect the “luxuries and protections” taken for granted in the UK, such as sick leave, maternity benefits and state healthcare.