Peter Rhodes on stealing land, Putin's demise and the downside of being an American worker
The haggling resumes. This week Donald Trump continues trying to convince the world that, while stealing Ukraine is bad, stealing Greenland is good.
Meanwhile, President Zelensky of Ukraine says Putin will die soon and the war will be over. For the record, reports of the Russian leader dying began with the invasion in 2022 and have thrived every year since. For a doomed man, he remains impressively undead.
Be thankful you don't work for Boris Johnson. In his latest column, written in Texas, the blond Trump-admirer contrasts America's “astonishing and triumphant” economy with European stagnation.
He points out that US workers do not expect the “luxuries and protections” taken for granted in the UK, such as sick leave, maternity benefits and state healthcare.