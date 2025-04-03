Peter Rhodes on secret justice, fancy-dress drama and keeping an eye on an island

So was it a physical assault, a careless word or something nastier? The public has a right to know because cases like this help set the bar for behaviour in and out of the workplace. But only if we know what really happened.

It seems that assisted dying in England will be delayed for some years, giving us time to see how it works out on the Isle of Man. One argument put forward is that, because of the Isle's small population, there will be no more than a handful of assisted deaths per year. Will this create confidence? If I opted for a helping hand over the River Styx, I'd prefer the deed to be done by a slick, well-practised perfectionist, not by part-timers fumbling their way through the procedure with a hypodermic in one hand and an instruction manual in the other.