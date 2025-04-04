Peter Rhodes on bad laws, strong doors and that Paul Newman moment

This is what happens when well-meaning fools, who claim to believe in free speech, create laws in which the only opinion you can express is their opinion and everything else is harassment or hate-speech.

The puzzling bit is this: why on so many raids do the police feel the need to smash down the door using those heavy steel rams that cops like to call “the big red key”? Clearly, speed is of the essence and obviously, in the old days when most front doors were flimsy wooden affairs, the ram would open the door in a matter of seconds, denying the suspects time to dispose of any incriminating evidence (posters, drugs, Holy Bibles, etc). But times change.