Peter Rhodes on gout, lumbago and a trip to the foot clinic

It's such a useful little phrase, ideal for many situations. Yes, I know I promised to mow the lawn, wash the car, give generously to charities and raise the kids' pocket money. But, you see, the world has changed. . . .

Meanwhile, in the real world, it's off to the foot clinic with my throbbing toe. The left one has been worrying me for a while. One terrible four-letter word haunts my imaginings on my daily stroll into town: gout.