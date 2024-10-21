More roadworks in Shropshire - see if you're affected

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Traffic will be prohibited from travelling in excess of 30mph on the B4386 Between The A5 and Nox for 19 days from Monday, October 21 as Severn Trent establish a new water connection.

Vehicles will not be permitted to use the B4194 Dowles Road, Button Oak on October 27 as National Grid workers carry out trenching and asphalt laying.

Church Street in Broseley will be closed to traffic from October 27 to November 3 between 8am and 6pm while Nexfibre excavate on the road and pavement to carry out installations.

Traffic will be prohibited from using the B4214 Clee Hill road, Burford for two days from October 22 so Severn Trent can carry out remedial works.

The water firm will also be doing remedial works in Garmston Lane, Eaton Constantine, near Shrewsbury, on October 24. The road will be closed to traffic.

Motorists will be prohibited from using Lyth Hill Road, Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury, on October 27 while BT locate and clear duct blockages.

Middleton Road and Middleton Way in Oswestry will be closed to traffic for 15 days from October 26 for excavation and ducting to be laid to supply a housing development.