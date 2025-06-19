A long-awaited new bridge has finally opened in Newtown after a series of delays

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The project has been in the works for some time, with the bridge craned into place in June last year.

Today Powys County Council, which has been behind the project, confirmed the crossing is now open.

The bridge has finally been opened. Picture: Powys County Council

The bridge crosses the River Severn on the East side of the town, from Pool Road to Canal Road.

A statement from the council said: "Having completed all the major works, construction firm, JN Bentley, have opened the bridge allowing the local communities on both sides of the river to not only use the bridge, but also make use of the new outdoor gym installed on the Pool Road side of the river.

The new bridge being lifted into place.

"Funded by Welsh Government with support from Transport for Wales, the steel, single span, open arch structure connects the riverside path, communities, businesses and amenities on the west of the River Severn to Pool Road on the east.

"The project was initially identified within the Active Travel Network Maps produced a few years ago. During the consultation process, feedback from residents, community groups, schools, families, and other stakeholders helped shape the future of proposed active travel routes throughout the Powys."

Councillor Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, said: "This bridge will make a big difference to those living in the local area and will certainly provide them with the opportunity to make short journeys to work, school or the local shops, by bike or on foot, rather than having to get in the car. We want to help improve access to the town centre to support local business, leisure facilities and much more.

"We would like to thank the local communities for their patience whilst this bridge has been built. It is our most ambitious active travel development yet. We appreciate that it has taken longer than anticipated and are pleased that it is finally open for people to use."

The council added: "Over the coming weeks, small remedial jobs will still be done to the bridge and surrounding areas, but the bridge will remain open whilst these finishing touches are completed. An official opening event will be planned for later in the year, with details released nearer the time."