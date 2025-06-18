Decision to be made on parking restriction proposals in Builth Wells

Councillor Jackie Charlton (Liberal Democrat) the cabinet member for highways, transport and recycling used delegated powers to agree the revised car parking restriction proposals for the town on Tuesday, June 17.

She had been given a report that catalogued the objections and support to the proposals and received advice on whether or not to implement each separate restriction.

The process goes back nearly two years since the car parking review was launched in September 2023 to address a number of safety issues identified in the town in recent years.

The consultation took place between April and October last year and received 35 objections and seven letters for support.

Powys south area traffic engineer Jo Lancey said: “Following the initial consultation, it was clear there was no support for the proposed restrictions within a turning head on Oaklands.

“Changes were discussed to the proposals at a meeting with the town council on June 11, 2024.”

Ms Lancey explained these included the removal of the proposed restrictions in Oaklands, reducing the loading bay on the trunk road to be until midday and a slight extension of the proposed prohibition of waiting on Western Grove to include the junction and bend.

A further period of consultation took place from September 11 to September 30.

Ms Lancey said: “At this stage one further objection was made objecting to proposals on Garth Road, the A483 Trunk Road.

“Following the consultations, it is considered that some proposals will remain, some will be removed, and some will be further consulted on.”

The decision to accept and implement the proposal will come into force in five working day’s time, Wednesday June 25.

This gives councillors the opportunity to call in the decision for scrutiny should they wish to do so.

The proposals are:

U0860 – Western Grove – prohibition of waiting at all times (POWAAT)

C0028 – Hospital Road – section of POWAAT

U0890 – Cae Castell – extension of POWAAT

U0851 – North Road – provision of a three hour time limited disabled bay and POWAAT.

U0869 – Oaklands Crescent – POWAAT five objections were received

and the section of POWAAT at the turning head is removed from

the proposals.

U0045 – Oaklands – section of POWAAT.

C0214 – Market Street and Castle Road – residents parking scheme

and POWAAT -there were five objections received.

The POWAAT will be agreed while the residents parking permit proposal will be consulted on again.

U0864 – Bank Square – section of POWAAT.

U0893 – Cwrt y Castell – section of POWAAT.

U0866 – Groe Street – prohibition of driving – there were four objections received, but the proposal was fully supported by the elected member (Cllr Jeremy Pugh – Powys Independents) and town council and the proposal is agreed