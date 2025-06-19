Mixed response from people who took part in the consultation on potential changes to bus timetables in Powys

At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Economy, Residents and Communities scrutiny committee on Friday, June 18, councillors will receive a report on the consultation responses.

The consultation took place between January 2 and February 13, and the council received 601 responses during that time.

People who took part in the consultation had been asked to comment on several questions including the arrangements for specific Powys towns, including ticket cost, marketing, current bus usage as well as potential Sunday and Bank holiday use.

Changes to bus timetables need to be finalised ahead by July 4 so that they can take effect from September 1.

The current local bus network costs the council £5.442 million a year.

But this sum does not account for extended operational hours or Sunday services as has been specified in the new contracts.

Council officers have prepared two options for cabinet members to consider at a future meeting.

Option A – would provide for longer distance services connecting hub towns and then travelling on to bigger towns and cities that Powys residents need to get to for health, education and other services that are not available in the county.

This option requires an extra £2.354 million on top of the £5.442 million

up to 2031 and one off funding of £1.752 million.

Option B – is “do nothing” to the existing network, but nine extra school contracts and a retender of the T14 route will need to be added.

This requires an extra £1.498 million on top of the £5.442 million up to 2031, and one off funding of £375,000.

The consultation results for the changes are broken down town by town and people were asked to indicate their preference to the proposed changes.

Brecon – Yes – 44. No – 22. Total – 66.

Builth Wells and Llanwrtyd Wells – Yes – 9. No – 27. Total – 36.

Crickhowell – Yes – 10. No – 23. Total – 33.

Hay-on-Wye and Talgarth – Yes – 20. No – 48. Total – 68.

Knighton and Presteigne – Yes – 23. No – 9. Total – 32.

Llandrindod Wells and Rhayader – Yes – 17. No – 29. Total – 46.

Llanfair Caereinion – Yes – 5. No – 3. Total – 8.

Llanfyllin – Yes – 13. No – 28. Total – 41.

Llanidloes – Yes – 32. No -18. Total -50.

Machynlleth – Yes – 39. No – 13. Total – 52.

Newtown – Yes – 15 – No – 36. Total – 51.

Welshpool and Montgomery – Yes – 27. No – 58. Total – 85.

Ystradgynlais – Yes – 6. No – 10. Total – 16.

On the question do ticket fares deter you from using the bus:

Yes – 92, No 481. – Total – 573.

Do you think that the physical timetables and display screens at stops are of a satisfactory standard?

Yes – 205. No – 234. Not sure – 134. Total – 573.

Are the bus shelters/stops in a satisfactory condition in your local area?

Yes – 341. No – 227. Total – 568.

Do you currently use the buses in your local area?

Yes – 419. No – 153. Total – 572.

What are the main reasons for your journey? Respondents were allowed to select more than one option.

Work – 102. Education – 62. Shopping – 256. Healthcare – 153. Leisure -268.

Other – 44.

Total – 582.