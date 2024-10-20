Train lines re-open between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton in time for Wolves' Premier League clash with Manchester City

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Railway has confirmed that a signal fault has been fixed, but rail replacement buses will still be in operation throughout Sunday "just in case".

Train services between Shropshire's county town and Wolverhampton were badly affected by the signalling fault on Saturday as a coach shuttle was put in place.

Network Rail said the fault between Shrewsbury and Birmingham International and was caused by a power issue.

Lines have re-opened in time for Wolverhampton Wanderers' fixture with Premier League champions Manchester City at Molineux today - 2pm kick-off.

A post on X by West Midlands Railway this morning said: "#WMRCleared Signal fault between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury.

"Services are able to run as normal, rail replacement buses still in operation just in case."

Information on journey's and delays can be found on National Rail's website.