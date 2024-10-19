Coach shuttle service for West Midlands rail passengers for the rest of the day as fault proves difficult to fix

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Network Rail say a fault with the signalling system between Shrewsbury and Birmingham International was caused by a power issue.

While the teams work on finding out the exact cause of the fault the trains have been halted from running.

A spokesperson for Transport for Wales said: "Due to a fault with the signalling system between Shrewsbury and Birmingham International the line is blocked.

"Network Rail are dealing with total loss of signalling in the Wellington area affecting both up and down lines.

"Whilst emergency works are being carried out, from 2pm all train services between Birmingham International and Shrewsbury will be cancelled for the remainder of the day."

They add that replacement road transport has been sourced with Keanes Coaches at Shrewsbury from 1.30pm and will shuttle between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton for the remainder of the day.

Transport for Wales Ticket holders will be able to use tickets on West Midland services between Wolverhampton and Birmingham.

A spokesperson for Network Rail confirmed that that the disruption hasn't been caused by cable theft.

"It was a power issue," he said

"The team is working to find the exact cause of that."