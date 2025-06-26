Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Employees at PCI Pharma Services in Hay-On-Wye nominated the lifesaving service after it came to the aid of a colleague following a motorbike accident.

The company, which has over 38 sites globally serving 100+ countries, is a world-leading Contract Development Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) delivering life-changing therapies across the Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical supply chain.

Mark Kingdom, Site General Manager, said: “At PCI Hay-On-Wye, we are deeply committed to supporting causes that make a real difference in our community.

“In 2024 and 2025, we chose the Wales Air Ambulance as our company charity because of the incredible lifesaving work they do.

“Their rapid response and critical care services provide vital support to those in urgent need, often in remote areas where access to medical help is challenging.

“By rallying together, we are raising essential funds to ensure their continued operation and help those who may one day rely on their extraordinary service.”

The Wales Air Ambulance is consultant-led, taking hospital-standard treatments to the patient and, if required, transferring them directly to the most appropriate hospital for their illness or injury.

It is delivered via a unique third-sector and public-sector partnership. The Wales Air Ambulance Charity relies on public donations to raise the £11.2 million required every year to keep the helicopters in the air and rapid response vehicles on the road.

The Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service (EMRTS) supplies highly skilled NHS consultants and critical care practitioners who work on board the Charity’s vehicles.

This advanced critical care includes the ability to administer anaesthesia, deliver blood transfusions and conduct minor operations, all at the scene of an incident.

As a pan-Wales service, its dedicated crews, regardless of where they are based, will travel the length and breadth of the country to deliver emergency lifesaving care.

PCI Hay-On-Wye’s Senior HR Advisor, Rachel Price, stated: “We take great pride in the work we do for Environmental Social Governance (ESG), including our annual charity of the year, which is nominated and voted for by our employees.

“A dedicated group of passionate individuals meets monthly, committed to raising awareness and funds.

“Through teamwork, creativity, and determination, we organise diverse and engaging events, inspiring others to support and contribute to a cause that any of us—or those close to us—may one day need to rely on”.

From running marathons, and taking part in motorcycle rides, to sunflower growing and golf days, employees pitched in to help support the Charity Partnership.

Coffee and Cake events also proved popular, with staff and family members whipping up delicious treats for the three shifts which operate day and night.

The company’s Business Unit Production Supervisor, Becky Greenow, helped co-ordinate a cake sale in October 2024, and again in May, when members of the Wales Air Ambulance attended the Hay-On-Wye site to talk to staff about the work of the lifesaving service.

The 59-year-old grandmother of four, who is marking her 33rd year working for PCI, said: “I’ve been with the company for such a long time and changed roles over the years. I love working here because we are a real family, we really look out for each other.

“I look after thirty staff and we all get on really well, and if we get asked to pitch in to help a Charity or with something in the community, we all like to do our bit.”

She continued: “When I asked people if they would be willing to bake for a Coffee and Cake event in aid of Wales Air Ambulance, I was overwhelmed by the response.

“One team member in particular, Izabela, who is from Poland, is always the first to come forward. She loves to bake and is great at rallying everyone through the door to buy.”

She added: “We have three shifts per day, so we always like to make sure that we have enough cakes baked, so that everyone has a chance to be part of the event.

“People start queueing at 9am and the carrot cake is the first to go.

“But, throughout the day people bring chocolate tiffin, lemon drizzle and apple crumble, so we are well stocked.”

Kate Thomas, Regional Fundraising Manager for Powys, said: “The whole team at PCI have been outstanding throughout our Charity Partnership.

“Everyone has played their part, setting themselves fitness challenges, spending time organising big events like the recent golf day.

“We have been blown away at the number of different ways employees have sought to raise funds for us.”

She added: “It’s also been lovely to join the team for their monthly team meeting which coincided with their Coffee and Cake event in aid of our lifesaving service.

“It always feels more special to be able to say thank you ‘face to face.’

“We are so grateful for every pound raised by staff over the past twenty-four months.

Their kind donations will help save many lives.”

From left to right: Kate Thomas, Wales Air Ambulance’s Regional Fundraising Manager for Powys, PCI staff and Coffee and Cake organisers Becky Greenow, Ewa Mansfield, Izabela Grzybek, and the Charity’s Public Affairs Lead, Emma Grant

.